Cubs' Robel Garcia: Called up by Cubs

Garcia was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Garcia had very little on his resume prior to this season. He hit just .219/.320/.356 in parts of four seasons in the low minors in Cleveland's system from 2010 to 2013 before leaving affiliated baseball, most recently popping up in Italy. Back in America this season as a 26-year-old, he's hit an impressive .285/.364/.594 in the two highest levels of the minors. He's appeared at every infield position as well as left field and should fill a bench role while he remains with the Cubs.