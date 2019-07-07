Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

Garcia's seventh inning home run accounted for the Cubs' only runs in the 3-1 defeat. The 26-year-old has gotten off to a nice start for Chicago, as he's slashing .364/.462/1.091 with two home runs in his first four games in the majors. Sunday marked Garcia's third consecutive start, and it will be interesting to see how the Cubs use him after the All-Star break.

