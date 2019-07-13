Garcia is not in Saturday's lineup against the Pirates.

With both Addison Russell and Daniel Descalso struggling at the plate, it's given Garcia a nice window of opportunity to showcase his talent. He has started the last four at second base. Although it is a limited sample, the 26-year-old is slashing .308/.375/.923 with two home runs across 13 at-bats. Garcia figures to get the majority of the starts at second base while Russell rotates in every couple of games or so.

