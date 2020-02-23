Cubs' Robel Garcia: Likely to start at Triple-A
Garcia is battling for a reserve spot in spring training but is likely to begin the year with Triple-A Iowa, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Garcia showed a few flashes in 2019, but he has to compete with the likes of Nico Hoerner and the newly added Jason Kipnis for playing time at the moment. Chicago could elect to put the 26-year-old at Triple-A to begin the year and use him as a quick call-up if a need arises.
