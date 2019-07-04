Garcia will start at second base and bat sixth Thursday against the Pirates.

Garcia has an incredible story. Signed at age 17, Garcia fizzled out in the Indians organization and was not picked up by another affiliated club following his release in 2013. He continued to play competitive baseball, however, and found his way to Italy. A Cubs scout would eventually discover him during spring training, when the Italian national team played the A's. Prior to his callup, Garcia hit .285/.364/.594 with 21 homers in 72 games between Double-A and Triple-A. He will make his first career big-league start Thursday, and with Addison Russell potentially in the doghouse again after a costly decision in the field, it's not a stretch to think we could see more of Garcia in the immediate future.