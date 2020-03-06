Play

Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

Garcia showed flashes last season, hitting five homers in 80 plate appearances, but he also struck out 43.8 percent of the time and finished with a 93 wRC+, the product of a .208/.275/.500 slash line. WIth his ability to play second base, third base and both outfielder corners, he'll remain a useful depth option for the Cubs this season should injuries strike the big-league roster.

