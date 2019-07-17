Garcia went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Reds.

The 26-year-old continues to be one of the most surprising stories of the season. Out of affiliated ball for six years before signing a minor-league deal with the Cubs in the offseason, Garcia has now slashed .348/.385/.913 through his first nine major-league games with three homers and six RBI. His 2:11 BB:K is a strong sign he'll fall back to earth eventually, but at the very least he's put himself in the team's future plans as another versatile defender with a solid bat manager Joe Maddon can deploy -- Garcia has only played second base so far for the Cubs, but he saw time at four other positions between Double-A and Triple-A before his promotion.