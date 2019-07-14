Garcia is starting at second base and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Garcia was on the bench for Saturday's 10-run outburst, though he did appear as a pinch hitter. The 26-year-old has seemingly taken over as the Cubs' No. 1 second baseman with his .286/.353/.857 slash line through his first six games in the majors, though the team has several veteran options to turn to at the keystone if Garcia stumbles.

