Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Iowa following Wednesday's win over the Cardinals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Garcia started seven of the last nine games at the keystone for the Cubs, but he'll return to Iowa to make room for trade acquisition Nicholas Castellanos. Garcia had a solid .779 OPS during his debut stint in the majors, but his 41.3 percent strikeout rate indicates that figure was likely unsustainable.