Cubs' Robel Garcia: Smacks first career homer
Garcia went 3-for-5 with a triple and solo home run Thursday against the Pirates.
Garcia recorded the first two extra-base hits of his career, first hitting a triple in the third inning. However, he followed that up with a solo home run in the sixth inning to put the Cubs up 11-3. Garcia has followed an unconventional path to reach the major leagues, even playing overseas prior to latching on with the Cubs. He was hitting .285/.364/.594 between Double-A and Triple-A this season prior to getting the call, and he could continue to see playing time in Chicago thanks to his defensive versatility.
