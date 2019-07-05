Garcia went 3-for-5 with a triple and solo home run Thursday against the Pirates.

Garcia recorded the first two extra-base hits of his career, first hitting a triple in the third inning. However, he followed that up with a solo home run in the sixth inning to put the Cubs up 11-3. Garcia has followed an unconventional path to reach the major leagues, even playing overseas prior to latching on with the Cubs. He was hitting .285/.364/.594 between Double-A and Triple-A this season prior to getting the call, and he could continue to see playing time in Chicago thanks to his defensive versatility.

More News
Our Latest Stories