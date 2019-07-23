Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in the Cubs' 5-4 loss to the Giants.

Garcia kicked off the scoring for both sides with a 454-blast in the second inning that reached McCovey Cove. The splash hit provides a strong testimonial for Garcia's credentials as a power hitter, which have only been strengthened since he made the jump from Triple-A Iowa to the majors earlier this month. Garcia has already compiled eight extra-base hits through his first 13 games, helping his case for earning playing time in the infield over the likes of Addison Russell, David Bote and Daniel Descalso.

