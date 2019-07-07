Cubs' Robel Garcia: Third consecutive start
Garcia will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox.
With utility options Daniel Descalso and David Bote both struggling at the dish, Garcia could get the opportunity to pick up at least semi-regular work in the Chicago infield. The rookie will draw a third consecutive start Sunday after getting on base in five of his first 10 plate appearances with the Cubs since getting the call to the big leagues Wednesday.
