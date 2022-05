Gsellman's contract was selected by the Cubs on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gsellman will offer the Cubs a multi-inning relief option. He posted a 3.77 ERA in 28.2 innings of relief for the Mets last season but struck out just 14.3 percent of opposing batters. Locke St. John was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot.