Stock (0-1) allowed five runs across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Mets. He gave up four hits and six walks while striking out three.

Stock got the call from Triple-A Iowa to make his Cubs debut Wednesday, and the veteran struggled with command in the tough outing. The righty came into the contest with 52 games of big-league experience out of the bullpen for the Padres and Red Sox, so while his first career MLB start didn't go particularly well, Stock could stick around as a relief option for Chicago. He doesn't figure to have a ton of fantasy value in whatever role he occupies.