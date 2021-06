Stock will be recalled to start Wednesday's game against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The veteran and longtime minor leaguer posted a 4.73 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Red Sox in 2020, and has pitched to a similar 4.12 in nine games with Triple-A Iowa this year. Stock will likely only be tasked with a couple innings for the Cubs on Wednesday.