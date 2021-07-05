Chirinos signed a one-year contract with the Cubs on Monday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Chirinos began the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and slashed .278/.422/.556 with three home runs, six RBI and six runs in 13 games. He was away from the minor-league club for several weeks in June to play with the Venezuelan national team, and he'll land a major-league contract a day after he was let go by the Yankees. The 37-year-old will serve as the Cubs' backup catcher after Taylor Gushue was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.