The Cubs reassigned Elias to minor-league camp Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Elias, who had been attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, unsurprisingly fell short of winning a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen after he was blitzed for six earned runs on 12 hits and two walks over 8.1 innings during Cactus League play. Unless he and the Cubs mutually agree to part ways, the 34-year-old southpaw will likely report to Triple-A Iowa to begin the 2023 campaign.
