Cubs' Rollie Lacy: Believed to be part of Rangers return

Lacy will be sent to the Rangers once the team's deal to send Cole Hamels to the Cubs is completed, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The Rangers are expected to get a handful of prospects in return for Hamels, but Lacy is the first name that has been released from that group. Lacy, 23, has notched a 2.45 ERA over 18 starts across two levels (Low-A and High-A) this season, with 94 strikeouts in 80.2 innings.