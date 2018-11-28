The Yankees dealt Torreyes to the Cubs on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Torreyes was designated for assignment by New York earlier in the week after spending the past three years in the Yankees' organization. Across 41 major-league games in 2018, he hit .280/.294/.370 with seven RBI in 102 plate appearances. The 26-year-old will serve as depth around the infield for the Cubs, though any path to regular playing time will be tough to come by.