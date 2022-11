Wick agreed to a one-year, $1.55 million contract with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wick finished second on the team in saves last season with nine behind David Robertson (14), but he didn't exactly secure the job heading into 2023. The right-hander struggled to a 5.06 ERA and squandered three of his final five save chances after Aug. 11. The job will be up for grabs again in spring training.