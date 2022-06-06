Wick blew the save during Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits in the ninth inning.

Manager David Ross turned to Wick for Sunday's save after closer David Robertson threw 39 pitches Saturday and the 29-year-old surrendered a leadoff triple to Harrison Bader before Lars Nootbaar tied the game with a single. Wick has spiraled a bit since recording his most recent save on May 15, allowing seven runs in 9.1 innings across nine appearances and inflating his ERA from 1.32 to 3.52.