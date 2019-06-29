Wick was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wick was sent back to the minors last weekend, but he will be allowed to return before the minimum 10 days because he will take the roster spot of Cole Hamels (oblique), who landed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Wick figures to be used in low-leverage spots like he was in his previous two stints with the big club.

