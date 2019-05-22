Cubs' Rowan Wick: Called up for season debut
Wick was recalled by the Cubs on Wednesday.
Wick is up to replace Xavier Cedeno, who landed on the injured list with left wrist inflammation. Wick allowed six runs in 8.1 innings in his first taste of the majors for the Padres last season but has a 2.84 ERA in 19 frames for Triple-A Iowa this year.
