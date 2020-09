Wick (1-1) allowed one run while giving up a hit and a walk during an inning of work in the Cubs 1-0 loss to the Brewers on Friday. He also struck out a batter.

Despite taking the loss, Wick was solid, as a Ryan Braun sacrifice fly made the difference in the final box score. Friday marked Wick's first run allowed in his past seven appearances. Despite not recording a save since mid-August, Wick remains a high-leverage option out of the Cubs bullpen.