Wick (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday and could be done for the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wick, who has a 3.12 ERA and four saves this season, could be done for the rest of the year due to a left oblique strain, which manager David Ross described as a "huge loss." The move is retroactive to Thursday, and the Cubs activated Andrew Chafin (finger) from the 10-day IL to fill Wick's roster spot. With Wick sidelined, Jeremy Jeffress figures to take on a larger share of the closer's role, and Craig Kimbrel will likely be in the mix for more saves, too.