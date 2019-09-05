Cubs' Rowan Wick: Could see more save chances
Wick could get more save opportunities after Craig Kimbrel was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation.
Manager Joe Maddon did not name a replacement for Kimbrel in the ninth, telling Jordan Bastian of MLB.com that the Cubs will mix and match in the later innings rather than go with one set closer. It's been Wick who has gotten the last two chances when Kimbrel was unavailable; Wick got his first career save Aug. 17 before Kimbrel returned from a knee injury, and his second Aug. 22 after Kimbrel had pitched three of the last four days. He seems like the top right-handed candidate over veterans Steve Cishek, Pedro Strop and Brandon Kintzler. Brad Wieck, Kyle Ryan or Derek Holland could get the opportunity when the matchups call for a lefty.
