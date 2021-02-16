Wick will be delayed to start camp due to an intercostal injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The exact nature and severity of the issue are not yet clear, but it's certainly not a positive sign to see a pitcher enter the year already battling injury problems. It's perhaps doubly discouraging in Wick's case, as he also had his 2020 campaign end prematurely due to a mid-September oblique strain. If healthy, he could potentially pick up some saves this season after saving four games while recording a 3.12 ERA last year, but a trip to the injured list can't be ruled out.