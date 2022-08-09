Wick worked around a hit to fire a scoreless inning and earn the save in Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. He struck out two.

With David Robertson, Scott Effross and Mychal Givens all getting moved before the trade deadline last week, Wick looks like the last man standing for saves in Chicago. The righty now has five of them for the season, which matches his career-best total from last year. Wick had closer steam heading into 2022 but ultimately saw Robertson take the lead in the team's bullpen, though the former could now be primed for increased fantasy value down the stretch due to decreased competition.