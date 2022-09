Wick worked around a walk to toss a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

Wick has struggled recently, as he entered Wednesday's contest with a 5.73 ERA and 1.82 WHIP this month, but he was able to right the ship at least for a night. He also worked behind Brandon Hughes, who tossed 1.1 innings Wednesday to earn a hold. Both pitchers should continue to see save opportunities moving forward, likely based on matchups.