Wick worked around two hits to log two scoreless innings and earn the save Wednesday against the Padres. He struck out two.

Regular closer David Robertson hit the injured list Monday for undisclosed reasons, which fits the pattern teams have used when a player lands on the COVID-19 injured list. Wick appears to be next in line, as he saw the first save opportunity in the former's absence. Robertson has been lights out this year with a 1.50 ERA, though Wick has also been stellar, as he now has a miniscule 0.77 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 11.2 innings to go along with two saves. It looks like both relievers should have fantasy value the rest of the way, though Robertson is the preferred option as long as he's seeing the bulk of the save chances.