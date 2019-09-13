Wick pitched the ninth inning in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Padres, allowing one run on two hits and a walk. He struck out three.

Wick came on in a non-save situation, though it is telling that the Cubs turned to the righty to close out a fairly close game as they battle for a playoff spot. While the 26-year-old allowed a run in this one, he still owns a strong 2.79 ERA for the season, and he could get save opportunities with Craig Kimbrel (elbow) on the injured list.