Wick believes it's unlikely that he'll start the season on time given how the Cubs have cautiously managed his intercostal injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Wick lines up as one of the top deputies to Craig Kimbrel at the back of the Cubs' bullpen this season, a role which could certainly lead to saves given Kimbrel's shakiness in recent years. He now isn't expected to fill that role at the beginning of the campaign, though there haven't been any indications that he's set for a particularly long absence. The issue reportedly is still lingering from last season, however, which could be cause for concern.