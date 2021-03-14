Cubs manager David Ross said Sunday that Wick (rib) has increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 105 feet, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While Ross noted that Wick is making good progress over the past two weeks, the skipper was unwilling to speculate on when the right-hander might be ready to pitch in spring games, according to Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago. Given that Wick will still need to complete multiple bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions before being cleared for his Cactus League debut, he looks unlikely to be ready to go for Opening Day.