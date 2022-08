Wick (3-5) gave up one hit and one walk with zero strikeouts over 1.1 innings Friday against the Marlins en route to the win.

He got the final out of the top of the eighth inning and then the Cubs took the lead in the bottom of the eighth, giving Wick his third win of the campaign. With David Robertson in Philadelphia, Wick is the leading candidate to get save chances for the Cubs over the final eight weeks of the season.