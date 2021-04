Wick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Although Wick won't be ready for Opening Day due to an injury that he dealt with throughout camp, he recently completed a 25-pitch bullpen session. It's not yet clear when he'll be cleared to face live hitters, but he appears to be nearing full health despite his placement on the injured list. Brandon Workman could step into a setup role for the Cubs while Wick is sidelined.