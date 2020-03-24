Cubs' Rowan Wick: Locked into bullpen role
Wick is a virtual lock to be a part of the Cubs' bullpen whenever the 2020 season is able to begin, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Wick started the 2019 season in the minors and spent about half of the year there, but he was great when he got a chance in the majors, posting a 2.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 33.1 innings. That performance solidified the 27-year-old's roll heading into 2020, and he should operate as a high-leverage option who could displace Craig Kimbrel as the team's closer if the latter's struggles continue this season.
