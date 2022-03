Wick now has another potential challenger for closer duties with the Cubs adding Mychal Givens on Thursday, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com.

The Cubs have now added Givens and Chris Martin in recent days to bolster the bullpen. While Martin is probably more of a setup option after recording just one save in 2021, Givens looms as a bigger threat following an eight-save season. Wick still likely projects as the team's closer to begin the season, but this will be a situation worth monitoring.