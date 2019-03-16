The Cubs optioned Wick to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Acquired from the Padres in November, Wick had been competing for a bullpen role with the big club. The right-hander didn't make a positive impression over his six Cactus League appearances, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks across 5.2 innings.

