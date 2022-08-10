Wick gave up a hit and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Nationals.

The 29-year-old extended his scoreless streak to 10 appearances and 11.1 innings, and Wick has picked up two saves and a win during his three trips to the mound in August. The Cubs don't seem to have any better options to close, so he'll likely continue to see ninth-inning work despite a lackluster 4.02 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 48:21 K:BB through 47 innings on the season.