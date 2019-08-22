Wick recorded the final two outs of Thursday's win over the Giants for his second save of the season. He struck out one batter.

Craig Kimbrel was unavailable after pitching back-to-back days and three of the last four, so manager Joe Maddon turned to Wick for the save chance, as he did Aug. 17 before Kimbrel's return from the IL. Wick only made one big-league appearance before June 21, but he's carved out a key role in the Cubs' bullpen by posting a 1.46 ERA and 16:3 K:BB in 12.1 innings since the All-Star break. The underlying numbers support what he's done for the most part, and with his recent usage, it seems Wick has leapfrogged Pedro Strop and Steve Cishek in the pecking order.