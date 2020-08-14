Wick allowed a run on two hits but was able to record the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Brewers.

Wick started the ninth inning by recording the first two outs in order, but he allowed Avisail Garcia to reach on a single. Garcia then advanced twice on defensive indifference and came home on a double by Justin Smoak. Wick was able to batten down from there and retire Omar Narvaez to end the game. The run was the first allowed this season by Wick, who has a 1.50 ERA and is 3-for-3 in save opportunities.