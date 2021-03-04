Manager David Ross said Thursday that Wick (ribs) played catch within the past few days and felt good afterward, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wick has been dealing with an intercostal injury to begin spring training, and the Cubs have been bringing him along slowly as a result. Ross said that he got a lot of "positive feedback" from Wick after he played catch, but he still didn't have a timetable for his return. The right-hander is still a long shot to be ready for Opening Day, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. He's expected to serve as a top setup man for Chicago once he's healthy.