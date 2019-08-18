Wick pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his first major league save in a 2-0 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

The Cubs turned to Wick after Tyler Chatwood walked the first batter of the frame, and he was impressive, going through Friday night's Pirate hero, Kevin Newman, and NL batting title contender Bryan Reynolds, to retire the side. With the Cubs bullpen dealing with multiple injuries, don't rule out Wick seeing more save opportunities. He owns a 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 17.2 innings across 16 appearances this season.