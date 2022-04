Wick pitched a scoreless 10th inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Wednesday's win over Atlanta.

Closer David Robertson had already worked 1.1 scoreless innings in the contest by the time the 10th inning came around, so the Cubs turned to Wick for his first save of the season. The righty has been stellar with a 1.35 ERA across 6.2 innings of work, though Robertson has been even better with a 0.00 ERA and four saves through 8.2 innings. That should keep Wick in a setup role for now.