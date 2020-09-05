Wick pitched a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts to record a hold in Friday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

After Yu Darvish cruised through seven innings, Wick worked the eighth to earn his fourth hold of the season and Jeremy Jeffress closed things out in the ninth. Jeffress now has five saves to lead the club, but Wick is right behind him with four saves of his own. It seems like the two should continue to share the role to some degree, which caps their respective fantasy values, though both pitchers have performed well so far.