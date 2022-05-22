Wick (1-1) allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits while retiring just one batter to take the loss Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Chicago's top two relievers struggled in this one, as David Robertson blew his first save of the season in the eighth inning. The game then went into the 10th inning tied, and Wick allowed a single and a double with one out that brought three runs across, though one of those runners started the inning on second base and another scored on an Andrelton Simmons throwing error. Despite the hiccup, Wick has been mostly solid this season with a 1.80 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 15 innings, though his 1.53 WHIP is a bit high, in large part due to his seven walks so far.