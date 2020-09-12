Wick (0-1) allowed a run on one hit and a walk to take the loss Friday against the Brewers.

Wick got the eighth inning in a 0-0 game and set the side down in order. However, he ran into trouble when he came back out for the ninth, allowing the first two batters to reach. That got Jeremy Jeffress into the game, and he allowed the lead runner to score on a sacrifice fly. Despite the loss, Wick has been pretty solid for the Cubs, as the righty owns a 3.52 ERA and 18:5 K:BB across 15.1 innings this season. He and Jeffress should continue to share the closer role.