Wick earned a save against the Reds on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Wick worked the count full to two of the three batters he faced but came out on top with a 1-2-3 inning. The right-hander picked up his third save in the past four days and extended his scoreless streak to 11 contests. Over that stretch, he's posted a 15:3 K:BB over 12.1 innings while notching three saves, one hold and two wins.