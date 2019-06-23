Wick was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Wick rejoined the Cubs last weekend and allowed one unearned run on two hits with a 5:2 K:BB over 2.2 innings during his week-long stint in the majors. Tony Barnette (shoulder) was activated off the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories