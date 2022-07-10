Wick (1-5) allowed three runs on five hits while retiring just two batters to take the loss Saturday against the Dodgers.

Wick was tagged with the loss for the second straight day, and Saturday's performance was particularly discouraging. It was the third time this season the righty allowed three runs in an outing. Wick is now sitting with an ugly 5.30 ERA, which would be his worst mark since his 2018 rookie season, when he posted a 6.48 ERA across 10 games with the Padres. He's not a fantasy asset at this point.